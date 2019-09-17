LOS ANGELES — Journalist Cokie Roberts, who was a contributing senior news analyst for NPR, a regular round-table analyst for “This Week With George Stephanopoulos” and a political commentator for ABC News, among many other contributions during a four-decade career, has died. She was 75.
Roberts died Tuesday due to complications from breast cancer, her family confirmed.
“A true pioneer for women in journalism, Cokie was well-regarded for her insightful analysis of politics and policy in Washington, D.C., countless newsmaking interviews, and, notably, her unwavering support for the generations of young women — and men — who would follow her in her footsteps,” ABC News President James Goldston said in a statement Tuesday morning.
Roberts started at ABC in 1988 as a panelist on “This Week With David Brinkley.” With Sam Donaldson she anchored the network’s weekly interview series “This Week” from 1996-2002. She was also chief congressional analyst for ABC News, reporting on politics and public policy for “World News Tonight” and other ABC News programs, while also frequently subbing for Ted Koppel on “Nightline.”
At NPR, Roberts contributed to “Morning Edition” and previously served as the congressional correspondent for more than 10 years, starting when she joined the public radio network in 1978. She started in radio at CBS News Radio in 1976, reporting from Athens, Greece.
Roberts and her husband, Steven V. Roberts, wrote a weekly column syndicated in newspapers around the country by United Media. The couple were also contributing editors to USA Weekend Magazine, and together they wrote New York Times bestseller “From This Day Forward,” recounting their four-decade marriage as well as other marriages in American history. Earlier, Cokie Roberts penned the No. 1 bestseller “We Are Our Mothers’ Daughters,” exploring women’s roles and relationships throughout American history.