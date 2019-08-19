STAMFORD, Conn. _ The case of Michelle Troconis, charged in the disappearance of New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, was continued Monday in Superior Court during a brief pre-trial hearing.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 20.
Troconis, 44, and Fotis Dulos, 51, were both charged in June with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the May 24 disappearance of Farber Dulos. Both Troconis and Dulos have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are free after posting $500,000 bail.
The two were charged after investigators, searching for Farber Dulos, discovered surveillance footage in Hartford that showed a man resembling Dulos throwing out bags along Albany Avenue the night Farber Dulos went missing, arrest records show.
A woman resembling Troconis was seen in the footage in the truck that the man was driving, records show. She appeared to pick up or put down an item, those records show. Investigators connected the truck to Dulos.
Investigators found some of the discarded bags containing bloodied items. Investigators had the items tested and determined it was Farber Dulos' blood.
Farber Dulos, a mother of five, was first reported missing by friends after she missed several appointments on May 24. Investigators searched areas across the state for evidence of her disappearance.
Her disappearance came amid a bitter two-year divorce and custody battle with Dulos. The judge granted temporary custody of their five children to Farber Dulos' mother.
A judge had previously granted a request by Troconis to leave the state to visit a relative. During her last court appearance, Troconis' attorney, Andrew Bowman, told a judge she came back after one day because her GPS tracking monitor was not working properly.
Bowman said there was an issue with signal strength. Judge John F. Blawie said that would not be an issue going forward because she would remain in the state unless a judge grants further travel.
Dulos is expected to face a judge next month. A judge has delayed ruling on motions to dismiss the case and on whether to issue a gag order, requested by Stamford/Norwalk State's Attorney Richard J. Colangelo, barring lawyers from discussing the case publicly.
