Aug. 20-- Aug. 20--Clark County's residential housing market numbers were "sunny across the board" according to the latest Market Action report from the Regional Multiple Listing Service.
Pending sales jumped 4.9 percent to 924, which also represents an 11.5 percent gain from July 2018. According to the report, it was the strongest July for pending sales since 2005.
Closed sales also rose to 831, jumping 4.4 percent from June and 5.3 percent from July 2018, making it the strongest July since 2015.
New listings grew to 1,160, a 5.3 percent increase over June and a 1.1 percent increase over July 2018. In his own monthly report, local real estate agent Mike Lamb noted that there were more new listings in July than in any prior month this year.
"That is not typical for July, which normally sees new sales activity taper off," he wrote.
The region's inventory in months -- an estimate of how many months it would take to sell through the existing backlog -- remained at 2.4 months, marking its fifth consecutive month at or very near that level.
There were 2,493 active listings available at the end of the month, Lamb wrote, which represents an increase compared to July 2018, July 2017 and July 2016 -- although it's still less inventory than in July of any year from 2006 to 2015.