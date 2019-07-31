July 31-- Jul. 31--MOUNT VERNON -- Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of shooting a Mount Vernon police officer.
About 8:30 a.m., 169 potential jurors filed into the Skagit County public hearing rooms -- in the building next to the Skagit County Courthouse -- to begin the proceedings against Ernesto Lee Rivas.
The 47-year-old Mount Vernon man is facing charges related to a Dec. 15, 2016 standoff with law enforcement that left officer Michael "Mick" McClaughry blind after being shot in the head.
The temporary walls between the three hearing rooms had been removed to allow enough space for the potential jurors -- the largest jury pool ever assembled in the county.
In 2013, 163 potential jurors reported for the trial of Larry and Carri Williams, a Sedro-Woolley-area couple tried in the death of their adopted daughter.
One by one Wednesday, potential jurors were given numbered cards and seated in order, and about 10 a.m. were greeted by Skagit County Superior Court Judge Brian Stiles, who will be presiding over the trial.
After Rivas was introduced to the potential jurors by lawyer Tammy Candler, Stiles began the process of whittling down the jury pool in the search for 12 jurors and four alternates.
Jury selection is expected to go through this week, with opening arguments in what is expected to be a six-week trial set to begin early next week.
Rivas' trial has been delayed 13 times and begins days after a mental health evaluation requested by his defense team found him competent to stand trial.
For this trial, Rivas is facing six charges: First-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting that led officers to his house to investigate; first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of McClaughry; and two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for shooting at Mount Vernon police officers Ben Green and Liz Paul, who with McClaughry were investigating the first shooting.
Rivas faces five other charges related to the incident. He will be tried on those charges at a later date.
According to court documents, numerous law enforcement officers who responded to the incident -- including from the Marysville Police Department and the Western Washington University Police Department -- are expected to testify.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau is also listed as a potential witness. She and Rivas exchanged nine text messages during the standoff.
The victim in the original shooting, who suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, is expected to testify, as is McClaughry.
Two boys have pleaded guilty to charges related to the shooting.
In January 2017, 15-year-old Roberto Lopez Jr. was sentenced to six months in a juvenile detention facility after pleading guilty as an adult to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
In June 2017, 16-year-old Austin Isaias Gonzales was sentenced to seven and a half years of prison after pleading guilty as an adult to three counts of second-degree assault, two of which carried a deadly weapon enhancement.
