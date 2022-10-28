FILE PHOTO - Jury selection set to begin for Trump Organization's criminal tax trial

FILE PHOTO - Potential jurors who need to speak privately with the judge and attorneys raise their hands at the jury selection for the Trump Organization's criminal tax trial in Manhattan Criminal Court, New York City, U.S., October 24, 2022 in this courtroom sketch.  

 Reuteres/Jane Rosenberg

NEW YORK — The judge in the criminal trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company on charges of tax fraud set opening statements for Monday after the conclusion of jury selection on Friday with six alternates named to the panel.

The Manhattan district attorney's office last year charged the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with awarding "off the books" benefits to some senior executives over a 15-year period, enabling certain employees to understate their taxable compensation and the company to evade payroll taxes. Weisselberg in August pleaded guilty and will testify for the prosecution.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?