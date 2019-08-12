Aug. 12--Battle Ground's Justin Carey has been dealt a much harder hand than most.
At 16 years old, he was struck by a car while waiting at a school bus stop. He nearly died and later lost his lower right leg as a result of his injuries. He and his family sat through two criminal trials for the driver who hit him.
Now, at 22 years old, Carey is fighting for his life again after learning he has advanced-stage renal disease.
Carey went to an emergency room June 26 for an unrelated issue that required a dye test. The dye can be hard on a person's kidneys, so doctors first wanted to test his kidneys.
"They asked 'How long has he had advanced stage kidney disease?' " his mom, Janette Chumley recalled. "I looked at (the doctor) and didn't understand what he was saying. ... I said, 'He doesn't,' and the doctor said, 'He does.' I was like 'Oh my God.' It was just a whole shock. We had no idea."
Chumley said her son displayed some symptoms of kidney disease, but they chalked it up to him being an amputee and not feeling well.
They learned Carey's kidneys are functioning at about 18 percent of normal -- when they drop to 15 percent, he'll need dialysis. Doctors say he is eligible for a kidney transplant now, so they are trying to get him ready, which entails vigorous testing to find an absolute match.