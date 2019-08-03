Aug. 03-- Aug. 3--A Vancouver man who's accused of pointing a loaded handgun at Clark County sheriff's deputies as they responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday night is being held on $200,000 bail, court records show.
DeAngelo D. Clayton, 43, appeared Friday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault. He will be arraigned Aug. 9.
Deputies were called about 10 p.m. for a disturbance between a man and woman, who were heard yelling at each other. Deputies Ethan Ogdee and Chris Nicholls responded to the 3500 block of Northeast 49th Street and heard arguing coming from a nearby quadplex, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
As they approached, they saw a man inside the garage of one of the units pacing and yelling at a woman who was seated in an SUV in the driveway. When the man, later identified as Clayton, saw the deputies, he yelled at the woman, "You called the cops?" the affidavit says.
Deputies said Clayton appeared to be having a mental health crisis.
He pointed a handgun at Nicholls and said, "I'm ready to (expletive) go," according to the affidavit.
Nicholls took cover and told Ogdee the suspect was armed. Ogdee drew his weapon and pointed it at Clayton, who trained his firearm on Ogdee, the court document states.
The woman started screaming, "Don't shoot, there's a baby in the car!" Clayton then moved to the back of the garage and closed the door, court records say.
Deputies moved to cover and could see a silhouette through the windows of a person inside the residence. Additional deputies, with an armored vehicle, and Vancouver police officers were called to assist with the situation.
After a short standoff, Clayton opened the garage door and was seen holding what appeared to be a firearm, pointed at officers. He pointed the firearm at himself and said, "kill me." Clayton then tossed the firearm on the ground and was taken into custody without further incident, according to the affidavit.
Deputies discovered the .40 caliber handgun had a live round in the chamber, the affidavit says.
Clayton was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked at the Clark County Jail.