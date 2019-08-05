Aug. 05-- Aug. 5--History is revitalized when a once grand building is restored. The Bruce Museum in Waitsburg is a great example of a home that was a gem of its time, although abandoned from 1949-1971. It is now restored and serves as an example of life in the past.
To restore the mansion, a handful of people formed the Waitsburg Historical Society and did the upgrades with all volunteer labor according to Historical Society Treasurer Susan Donegan.
The Bruce Museum used to be a vacant building, known about town for its creepiness. When derelict, kids used to sneak inside and scare themselves silly, according to Historical Society President Tom Land.
It was built in about 1883, by William and Carolyn Bruce, hard working homesteaders in the area.
"The sad part about it was that William did not live long in the home he worked to build," Donegan said.
"They were very involved in the churches and organizations," she said. "Bruce put together the original plat of the town."
Their youngest son tragically was killed and his became the first grave in the city cemetery. The Bruce house has a widow's walk on top, which is more common in East Coast fishing villages than in the west. Instead of a view to the sea, the walk provided a direct line of sight to the grave of their son. "Caroline used to go up there every night to see her son's grave and say good night to him," Donegan said.
Her husband William Bruce was instrumental in getting the former Preston-Schaffer flour mill started, according to Land. "That really gave the area a kick start to progress," he said. Waitsburg holds the record for harvesting grain, milling it into flour and baking it into biscuits in the fastest time.
In 2009, the historic flour mill burned down. "It was a tragic loss to the community and those interested in history. It was full of old equipment; the Historical Society was taking it on as a project. It would have been a huge draw for us."
The draw is not just for locals. "I find it interesting as an outsider," Donagan said, "I came from Ohio, about two dozen or so families did all the labor, raised funds, wrote out note cards, did research." Donegan lent her expertise to the Bruce home project as a genealogist, which not only fueled the project but strengthened her connection to history in general.
"You may know your lineage but we need to know the times in which they lived," she said. "See the context where they lived and how they lived."
History gives those in the present day a connection to those of the past, the situations that differed from the present and many issues that exist even now.
"The important thing is educating," Donegan said.
The Bruce home was last used as the Weller Library, according to Land. Mrs. Martin Weller purchased it from the Bruce estate. After Fanny Weller died, it was empty, willed to the city, and the city gave it to the Historical Society.
"We have struggled to get volunteers to carry on the legacy," she said. Like many organizations needing volunteers and with people's busy schedules, it's a tough task to recruit, but volunteers are needed and welcomed. In this busy season for the organization, volunteers are especially needed as they prepare to put on their annual fundraiser. Set for Sept. 15 at the museum, this year's Fall Festival will raise funds for the Historical Society and for the benefit of the community.
