Like it or not, phones have become necessary parts of our lives _ even in the outdoors. You may not always have a signal, but your phone is still critical for its camera, maps and music. So how do you protect your most expensive piece of equipment when getting wet is part of the plan? Whether you're kayaking, whitewater rafting or fishing, you won't have to worry about your phone getting wet with LifeProof's Fre phone cases. When it comes down to it, waterproof phone cases have one job _ and the Fre indeed keeps your phone dry, even submerged in water for two meters for a full hour. Of course, it's nice that you still have access to all the buttons and controls, allowing you to use all your phone's functions while it remains safe from water. Front-facing audio ports even allow you to play music and talk on the phone. It's also drop-proof from two meters high. Take all those pictures from the river that you like _ and know that you can use the same case when it comes time to take videos from your snowboard in the winter.
Price: $50-$100 (depending on phone model), lifeproof.com
