Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Incumbent Keith Huffaker is running against former councilmember Doug Miller for the at-large B position on Wenatchee City Council.
What qualities or experiences make you the best candidate for the position?
I believe my work and life experiences, starting as a general laborer and working my way up to a project manager, as well as being a single parent of four children for eight years, allow me to connect with the citizens of Wenatchee on multiple levels. I understand the struggles many are going through, and I know how hard it is to make ends meet at times. The ever-increasing cost of living has affected most of our citizens, so I will continue to work hard to keep our taxes low and to make sure that the city council works hard to be good stewards of the taxpayer’s money.
Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing Wenatchee. What do you plan to do to tackle that issue?
As a city government, we cannot build affordable housing. What we can and are doing is to give tax incentives and find ways to encourage builders to continue building in the land we have. Wenatchee council has increased the area builders can get tax breaks for building multi-family units. This has significantly increased the number of apartments currently under construction. We have also adjusted our zoning to encourage infill to maximize the available land we have. Bringing new homes and housing into the market will help relieve some of the pressures on the housing market.
Wenatchee is projected to grow dramatically in coming years. In your opinion, how can the city prepare for future growth and development?
The biggest role of the city is for infrastructure. We are currently in the middle of a several year sewer expansion project to help with this growth. We are also in the middle of implementing much-needed relief of the traffic on North Wenatchee Avenue. For the short term, we are moving forward to improve the existing road to make it more efficient. For the long term, we are working on the plans for the Confluence Parkway project. This will give us another bridge over the Wenatchee River and provide additional relief to Wenatchee Avenue.
Wenatchee has grown increasingly diverse. How would you ensure our city is a welcoming place for people of color and LGBTQ individuals and that all voices are represented on the council?
The city of Wenatchee has always been a welcoming city. Moving to districts in Wenatchee has provided some help with different areas of our city being represented. The city uses many councils and boards to represent multiple groups. Historic preservation, planning, code enforcement, arts, recreation and parks just to name a few. These all bring multiple voices to the council for representation. The council then makes final decisions for the betterment of the city and collective community as a whole. What we had that worked well in the past was our diversity council. I feel we need to revive this council to ensure all voices are included.