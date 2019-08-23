Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--EVERETT -- Kellen Strahm went 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs and the Spokane Indians topped the Everett AquaSox 8-5 in the finale of a three-game Northwest League series at Funko Field on Thursday.
Cristian Inoa went 3 for 4 with a solo homer and three runs.
The Indians (17-11) maintained a two-game lead over Tri-City for first place in the North Division second-half standings.
Spokane broke out for four runs in the second inning off Everett starter Damon Casetta-Stubbs. With one down, Inoa doubled and Derwin Barreto walked before Strahm ripped a two-run double.
NWL leading hitter Blaine Crim (.363) struck out, but David Garcia reached on a catcher's interference to extend the inning. Luis Asuncion hit a line-drive single to right to score Strahm, and Garcia scored on a throwing error by right fielder Trent Tingelstad.
Everett (13-15) answered in the bottom half as Indians starter Josh Javier walked a pair and Tingelstad doubled to the track in left with two down.
Inoa added to the lead with a two-out solo homer in the fourth, his second of the season.
Brennon Kaleiwahea answered for Everett with a two-run shot in the bottom half to make it 5-4.
The Indians added two insurance runs in the ninth on an RBI double by Strahm and single by Garcia.
Reliever Jeifry Nunez (5-0) was awarded the win. He struck out five over four innings and allowed two runs on four hits and a walk.