July 25-- Jul. 25--KELOWNA, British Columbia -- Despite a barrage of 14 hits with four doubles, the Pippins dropped a 9-8 slugfest in 10 innings to Kelowna on Wednesday as the West Coast League season resumed after the All-Star break.
Christian Padilla capped his best day of the summer with a two-out, two-run single in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game at 8-8. Padilla finished 4 for 5 with a double and two runs scored.
Aiden Welch and Brett Wells, batting 7-8 in the lineup, matched Padilla's two RBI. Wells drove in Sawyer Chesley in the eighth to knot the score at 6-6.
Early on it looked like Yakima Valley was in the driver's seat with a 4-0 lead and starter Tyler Frazier cruising along. But the Falcons chased Frazier in the fifth and erased the four-run deficit and then added two more runs in the sixth.
Kyle Dean, Nick Israel and Welch also hit doubles, with Welch's two-bagger driving in a pair of runs as part of YV's four-run fourth inning.
Dean pitched the 10th inning and issued a leadoff walk to Brad Norton, who eventually scored the walk-off run with one out.
Kelowna had the bases loaded with one out in the ninth but the Pippins escaped with a 6-4-3 double play, their second of the game.
The three-game series resumes Thursday.