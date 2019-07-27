July 27-- Jul. 27--KELOWNA, British Columbia -- Coming out of the all-star break, the Yakima Valley Pippins had a chance to get some momentum going as they faced the struggling Kelowna Falcons.
Instead, Yakima Valley heads home with its tail between its legs.
Friday, behind the one-hit pitching of Blake Tritch and Matt Voelzke, Kelowna polished off a three-game sweep with a 2-0 victory over the Pippins.
Nick Israel collected Yakima Valley's lone hit with a leadoff single in the fourth off Tritch, who went seven innings, walking four and striking out four.
Voelzke had two hitless innings of relief with a walk and two strikeouts to complete the shutout.
The lack of offense spoiled a nice bounce-back start by Pippins left-hander Jack Gonzales. Gonzales, who was roughed up for eight runs in previous start at Victoria, went 7.2 innings Friday, allowing both runs on five hits. He walked just one and struck out five.
Kelowna, which was a combined 13-25 before the series began, got the only run it needed in the fifth when Gonzales threw wild to first on a sacrifice bunt, allowing James Shimashita to score from second.
The Falcons (6-9 second half) added an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI single by Marcus Guarin.
Yakima Valley (7-9 second half) returns home Saturday to begin a three-game series against the Ridgefield Raptors. The Pippins took two of three at Ridgefield in the teams' season-opening series.