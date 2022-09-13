Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ken Starr, the prosecutor whose investigation led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton in 1998, has died at age 76, his family said in a statement on Tuesday.

Starr died on Tuesday in Houston from complications from surgery, his family said.



