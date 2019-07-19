CHICAGO _ Winning streak. Losing streak. Last place. Wild card. Whatever.
The standings don't mean a thing to the Padres as they approach the trade deadline that is 12 days away.
Their focus of trying to get better has not changed even a little as the on-field performance has fluctuated a lot this season.
So while it might not yet be characterized as likely that the Padres make a move to acquire a starting pitcher they can put at or near the top of their rotation, it appears far more likely than last year.
Right-handers Noah Syndergaard of the Mets and Trevor Bauer of the Indians are by far the names the Padres seem most interested in, according to people within and outside the organization.
Among the pair, Syndergaard appears to be the top target. That could mean before the end of the month _ perhaps before Syndergaard pitches against the Padres in New York next week _ or it could be before the start of next season.
For the second straight summer, the Padres have talked with the Mets regarding the hard-throwing, long-maned man called Thor. This time, the Padres' position and the parameters are more clearly defined.
Position: The Padres believe they are on the verge of contention. Parameters: Teams like the Mets understand with certainty the Padres are not giving up certain prospects.
A number of trade possibilities in 2018 were essentially dead before they could breathe because other clubs' interest centered on various combinations that included Fernando Tatis Jr. and/or MacKenzie Gore and/or Luis Patino.
Tatis is several times (something like a million billion times) more likely to receive a long-term contract from the Padres in the next year than be traded. Gore and Patino are far more likely to be in the rotation in 2020 than be traded. They are virtually off-limits.
As the Padres look to take what they believe will be some significant final steps toward being a contender in 2020, as well as toward alleviating what will be another 40-man roster crunch this offseason, several other top prospects can be had. That includes second baseman Luis Urias and pitcher Adrian Morejon, both of whom have drawn interest from multiple clubs.
Syndergaard is a target for the Padres due to his ability, his controllability and his affordability.
The 26-year-old is making $6 million this season and is not due to be a free agent until 2022. The Padres are comfortable with the projected salaries Syndergaard will be awarded in arbitration.
Syndergaard is 7-4 with a 4.36 ERA and 1.23 WHIP, both career highs. But the Mets had won five straight Syndergaard starts before a 3-2 loss to the Giants in 16 innings Thursday. In that game, Syndergaard allowed one run and for the third time in six starts went seven innings. He has a 3.35 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP in his past six starts.
The Padres' recent results are far less important.
The team's personnel decision makers have operated all season with the mandate that they try to build and maintain a winner this year but with the broader focus on a legitimate run in 2020.
If a move involving Syndergaard (or someone else) is the right fit at the right price, the Padres are prepared to deal at the right time.
