DETROIT _ Here are the key findings of the Free Press investigation of Ford Motor Co.'s decisions to use the DPS6 transmission despite its flaws.
_ Ford knew its 2011 Fiesta and 2012 Focus cars had defective transmissions before the cars went on sale.
_ Ford at one point in 2012 decided to change the transmission technology but didn't follow through.
_ Customers have reported at least 50 injuries to federal authorities related to symptoms of the defect.
_ Federal regulators inquired after four years of extraordinarily high consumer complaints and declined to open an investigation or order a recall.
_ Internal Ford documents show the company cut corners to save money and boost fuel efficiency.
_ Ford is facing billions of dollars in warranty costs and potential liability in lawsuits.
