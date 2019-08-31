ATLANTA _ Former Falcons kicker Matt Bryant, who was released in February, agreed to re-sign with the team Saturday.
"I am scheduled to fly in and kick a little tomorrow," Bryant wrote in a text message to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday before his Friday workout.
Giorgio Tavecchio and Blair Walsh, who was signed Sunday, kicked for the Falcons in the 31-12 victory over Jacksonville on Thursday.
Tavecchio missed a 53-yard field-goal attempt, and Walsh made a 46-yard attempt.
Tavecchio has made 5 of 8 field-goal attempts this exhibition season, with misses from 54, 53, 52, 52 and 39 yards.
It was the missed 39-yarder that sent the Falcons scrambling for some competition.
Tavecchio basically was given Bryant's job after the veteran was released.
Walsh, who made 5 of 9 kicks in practice Tuesday, was out of football in 2018. However, he was a Pro Bowl and All-Pro kicker as a rookie in 2012.
Bryant, who turned 44 in May, was the Falcons' kicker for the past 10 years.
The Falcons were trying to go cheaper at the position. Tavecchio has a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season if he makes the team.
The release of Bryant created $2.8 million in cap space for the Falcons. Before his release, Bryant was set to make $2.45 million this season.
In 10 seasons with the Falcons, Bryant made 250 of 282 field-goal attempts. Over his 17-year career, Bryant has made 388 of 450 field-goal attempts.
The most memorable field goal in Bryant's tenure with the Falcons might be the 49-yarder that gave the Falcons a 30-28 victory over Seattle in the divisional round of the 2012 playoffs. It was the Falcons' first playoff win since 2004.
Bryant's 1,717 career points rank fifth among the NFL's all-time active points leaders. Bryant's 388 field goals over his career would rank fourth among active field-goal leaders. He also scored more than 100 points in a single season 10 times during his career _ only 17 other players have accomplished this feat 10 or more times.
