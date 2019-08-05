Here's some welcome relief for parents who have just written big checks to cover college tuition, meal plans and dorm fees: Textbook prices are declining.
New data from CampusBooks Inc., which runs a textbook price comparison and sales clearinghouse, shows that college textbook costs have decreased 26% since 2017.
It marks the first time in more than a decade that college textbook prices have fallen, according to the CampusBook. Its findings are based on about 500,000 student textbook purchases through its site from August 2017 through January 2019.
Expensive college textbooks, especially for science, math, technology and engineering courses, have bedeviled many students for years, making the campus bookstore one of the most reviled places to visit.
At least three factors are driving prices down: the textbook rental market, ebook sales and the growing acceptance of open textbooks, said Alex Neal, CampusBooks' chief executive officer said in a statement.
Consider the rental market, where business has nearly doubled over the last two years, thanks to a greater availability of rental titles that are less expensive than purchasing new and used books.
Over the same time span, new and used book sales have decreased nearly 20 percent, the company said.
CampusBooks estimated the rental market will account for more than 35% of sales for the upcoming fall semester.
The market for ebooks has expanded by 95% since 2016 as more titles have become available and prices have dropped, CampusBooks said in its survey. Still, it noted, ebooks account for only about 5% of the textbook market, as students appear to prefer the hard copies.
In addition, so-called open textbooks, which have been published and licensed to be used and distributed freely, continue to grow as a cost-savings option.
While the price trend is encouraging in contrast to higher costs for seemingly everything else in a college education, some industry observers argue that textbook publishers could be doing more to make textbooks more affordable. They also note that many professors offer one textbook option: their own book.
In response, textbook companies say they are working to reduce costs, but also note that some books cost more because of the quality of the paper, special graphics and other features.
The College Board recommends students set aside about $1,200 each year for books and other course materials. Keep in mind that funds in 529 college savings plans can be used to pay for books and supplies, but only materials that are required for the class.
Here are some ways college students can save money on books:
_ Comparison shop: A quick online search will turn up many reputable textbook clearinghouses, such as BookFinder and CampusBooks, which tap into thousands of book sellers' inventories to find the best deal. Search by the title or the ISBN. Factor in shipping charges and any sales tax.
Of course, you can also order directly from the retailer, such as Amazon.
Because many instructors won't use a textbook the first week or so of classes, that gives students extra time to compare and shop.
_ Try the library: Many public libraries carry copies of textbooks. It's worth browsing the racks, especially since students can borrow, and later renew, to get through the semester.
_ Check out subscription services: These services allow access to thousands of online books and course materials. Cengage Unlimited, for example, charges $179.99 for a year of unlimited access, or $119.99 for four months.
Sometimes, buying a new book and selling it back at the end of the semester for some cash will be the best option.
