Congratulations, newlyweds. Your financial life is about to get more complicated.
With wedding and honeymoon bills hopefully paid off, here are some new money issues to put on the table. Should credit cards and checkbooks be merged? What about a household budget for two? Is it time to do a cost-benefit analysis of your health insurance?
How much should we be socking away each month to save for a house or retirement, or travel before starting a family? And is this the time to pay off the student loans?
As I noted in last week's column, it's important for couples to set aside some time before getting married to have a heart-to-heart about money. "Make the environment relaxed and conducive for a talk," said Barbara McMahon, a financial planner and president of Innovest Financial Partners in Kansas City.
While you need to tackle the nuts and bolts of merging bank accounts, evaluating auto insurance and reviewing company benefit plan options, those decisions can be picked off one by one over time.
First, newly married couples need to look at the big financial picture for the next few years and talk about financial goals, priorities and options, McMahon said. Then couples can choose strategies that will work for their financial situations.
For example, if both husband and wife have 401(k)-type retirement accounts through work, consider shifting more money to the plan with the better investment options, lower fees and most generous company match.
Or if student loans and car payments are dragging you down, think about what life would be like the first few years of marriage without having those payments. Consider applying the second income that's been brought to the marriage toward extra loan payments.
The key to hitting goals and building up wealth is establishing a budget. If you don't have an idea of where your money is going, how can you plan for the future?
Before you combine your credit cards and bank accounts, check your individual credit scores for free at www.annualcreditreport.com.
Many spouses piggyback on the other spouse's credit card by signing on as an authorized user. But beware: Once you're authorized, the card's previous history will appear on your credit report, so if the account holder has had problems paying bills on time, your credit score will get dinged.
You could also open a joint credit card, but both spouses are responsible for the full balance of the account.
A common approach, according to financial planners, is to authorize your spouse to use one of your cards that offers favorable terms and attractive rewards. That way, you can pool household purchases to rack up rewards points. It is also common for both spouses to maintain separate credit accounts for personal spending.
Planners also recommend the same approach with bank accounts: a joint account to handle the standard monthly bills and individual accounts for personal spending.
Getting married should also give newlyweds more options when it comes to health insurance. If both spouses have coverage at work, evaluate which employer offers the best plan and check with the benefits department on whether spouses can be added. Some companies will charge dependents a larger percentage of the monthly cost, or not allow a spouse on the plan if coverage is available elsewhere.
Make sure to update the primary beneficiaries on insurance policies, retirement accounts and other investments, unless you've agreed to different arrangements.
Finally, the money talks don't end with the honeymoon. They should be repeated at least once a month, and most importantly when your financial situation changes, said Kristen Buchman, an associate trust officer and financial planner with The Trust Company in Topeka, Kansas.
