"I have some important information about your credit card, and I need to verify your account number."
Click.
"I'm from the Internal Revenue Service and I have some questions about your tax return. First, I need your Social Security number to verify your account."
Click.
"I'm calling to go over some information on your student loan account. I will need your account number and your Social Security number."
Click.
Your college freshman is getting ready to pack up and head to campus for that first big year of living away from home. You've purchased linens and towels, bought the popcorn maker and even some of the textbooks.
But have you had a conversation with your teen about identity theft and not falling for a scammer's tricks of the trade?
Those three examples that I described were directed at me over the past two months.
I hung up on each one. Would your teen be savvy enough to hit "end call."
Identity theft is more common among kids, teens and college students than any other age group, according to numerous studies. They are more likely to share personal information online and usually are not cautious enough in protecting their data.
Unfortunately, as I see it, it is only a matter of time before your kids will be victimized.
One of the latest schemes making the rounds is enterprise spoofing, as it is called. By using phone numbers hijacked from massive data breaches, scammers are essentially masquerading as a business that the victim might be familiar with.
The scam is tricking people out of a lot of money, according to a July report from First Orion, a technology security company. Nearly one in three people who lost at least $1,000 to fraudsters thought they were talking to a business they knew, First Orion said.
About 83% of scam calls used familiar numbers and four out of 10 scam victims said scammers knew personal information, such as their home address.
"As fraudsters change tactics, tapping into stolen data from massive breaches, we are seeing enterprise spoofing on known business numbers drive call volume increases of more than 100 times in a matter of hours," Scott Hambuchen, First Orion's chief information officer, said in the report.
First Orion estimates nearly half of all mobile calls are scams.
What can college-age kids do to protect themselves?
Let calls go to voicemail if you're not expecting a call or it's from an unfamiliar number. Don't feel obligated to return the call if the voicemail message involves a request for personal information.
If you do answer, say that you want to call the company back to make sure you're talking to a legitimate business. Legitimate companies and government agencies like the IRS don't request personal information over the phone.
Remember to be skeptical of anyone calling or emailing and asking for personal information. Change passwords every 60 to 90 days, watch what personal information you post on social networking sites, such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and don't share bank account information with anyone. Ultimately, the best defense against identity thieves: just click.
