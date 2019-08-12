Aug. 12-- Aug. 12--MOSES LAKE -- Kids got the supplies and clothes they need to go back to school in style Saturday morning at Generations Church in Moses Lake, in the first of six rounds of Serve Moses Lake's "Back 2 School" supply distribution.
In its eighth year, Back 2 School is sponsored by Serve Moses Lake and its partner churches, which open their doors each year to host these events.
"It's mainly for those lower-income families that need assistance," said Brandon LaBonte, Executive Director for Serve Moses Lake. "These community events that are stretched out within the respective districts are really a connection for the local church to reach out to their community."
The goal was to send kids back to school with new backpacks, new school supplies and new clothes, taking the burden off the shoulders of parents and providing a little fun for their kids at the same time, said Breeze Garrett, Kids Director for Generations Church, which has been taking part in Back 2 School for around four years.
"It's really important for parents to have support. Having to purchase school supplies is expensive for anyone so to be able to support and take a little of that stress off parents and also just have a fun day for their kids," Garrett said.
There was plenty of fun -- young students walking up to the event were greeted with a bouncey castle and play pen, among other activities. Long after picking out backpacks stuffed with age-based supplies -- crayons for the youngest, organizers for the oldest -- students continued making the most of a warm Saturday, running around and laughing in front of the church.
Serve Moses Lake began sponsoring the Back 2 School distributions in 2012, according to the group's website, and the event has generally grown each year in size and need.
The Generations Church distribution was the kickoff to the six-part project. The next one is scheduled Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Larson Elementary at Larson Elementary.
The four other events scheduled include: Peninsula Elementary School, Aug. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m.; Moses Lake High School Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Frontier Middle School, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Longview Elementary, Aug. 24, from 12 to 2 p.m.
Those wishing to donate time or money to this or other events held by Serve Moses Lake are encouraged to call at 509-764-8276 or visit its website, www.servemoseslake.org.
Emry Dinman can be reached via email at edinman@columbiabasinherald.com.