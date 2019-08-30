Kiko Alonso's time with the Miami Dolphins may be coming to an end.
Alonso _ the quirky, fan-favorite linebacker of Cuban and Colombian descent _ has reportedly requested a trade from the Dolphins, according a Friday report from NFL Network.
With the preseason ending Thursday night in New Orleans, the Dolphins have shifted their focus to finalizing their roster ahead of the season opener on Sept. 8 against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.
Whether Alonso remains on the Dolphins' final 53-man roster for the season by Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline remains to be seen.
But the Dolphins may find it difficult to find a willing trade partner to acquire Alonso and the more than $6 million guaranteed salary he commands for the next two seasons.
Alonso has become at least the second standout Dolphins player to be a part of NFL trade negotiations this week, joining standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who has been coveted by the Houston Texans in a possible trade for edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
The writing has been on the wall for Alonso's eventual departure since Brian Flores became head coach of the Dolphins earlier this year.
Alonso, despite being Miami's best defender not named Xavien Howard last season, became ultimately expendable thanks to the emergences of second-year linebacker Jerome Baker and former Canadian Football League product Sam Eguavoen.
The Dolphins have turned Baker into the new play-caller in Flores' defense _ a role Alonso had under former coach Adam Gase _ while Eguavoen has unseated Baker's college teammate Raekwon McMillan for the second starting linebacker spot in the scheme.
Miami's depth at the linebacker position, without Alonso, could lack considerable experience.
While McMillan, a third-year linebacker who has been held out of the entire preseason, remains on the roster, the Dolphins could also be inquiring about a possible trade for him.
Alonso, who would begin his fourth season with the team if he stays in Miami, has started all 46 games he has played for the Dolphins, tallying 354 total tackles with five interceptions, five fumble recoveries and 14 tackles for loss.
Alonso's career began with the Buffalo Bills in 2013-14, then the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 before being acquired by Miami in 2016.
