Aug. 05-- Aug. 5--The Kittitas County Prosecutor's Office will not charge a sheriff's deputy who returned fire on a suspect who shot another deputy and injured a Kittitas police officer in March.
Kittitas County Prosecuting Attorney Greg Zempel declined to charge Sheriff's Deputy Jason Goeman for shooting Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro, 29, after he shot and killed Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Thompson, 42, and shot and wounded Kittitas office Benito Chavez, 22, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Thompson attempted to stop Flores Del Toro for driving erratically in the rural Badger Pocket area outside of Ellensburg on March 19. When the suspect wouldn't pull over, Thompson pursued him into the city of Kittitas, joined by Chavez and Goeman in another car.
Flores Del Toro came to a stop in a mobile home park. As the officers attempted to take him into custody, the suspect got out of his vehicle and fired at them, killing Thompson and seriously injuring Chavez. Goeman returned fire, killing Flores Del Toro, police said.
An investigation by Ellensburg police released last week found that Flores Del Toro threatened to shoot two women and a child earlier that day. The officers responding to the driving complaint were not aware of the earlier threats, which were not reported to authorities, the investigation found.
Kittitas County Undersheriff Clay Myers said an internal investigation was conducted into both deputies' actions and found they followed policy in respect to the use of force and a pursuit that preceded the shootings.
Sheriff Gene Dana said in a news release he stood firmly behind his deputies. He expressed condolences to Thompson's family and thanked the first responders and community for their support.
"Through the pain and anguish of losing Ryan and the injury to Benito, I commend Deputy Jason Goeman for his courageous and instant response," he said in the release. "His actions prevented any further threat or harm to the community. I am proud of all three of them."