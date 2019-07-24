July 24-- Jul. 24--The measure of a good NFL football team isn't just its starting lineup, or its 53-man roster.

Just as important, the way the Seahawks have always viewed it, anyway, is assembling the best-possible 90-man roster to enter training camp.

And to give a sense of who those 90 players are as training camp begins Thursday, we compiled our annual ranking of the team's entire roster, from top to bottom. Let's take a look at them all in one spot:

--90-76 -- Who's at the bottom?

--75-61 -- Some veteran players start to make the list

--60-46 -- Where will Shaquem Griffin fit in this season?

--45-31 -- A lot of rookies expected to play key roles

--30-21 -- Is it time for DK Metcalf to make an appearance?

--20-11 -- Kickers, corners and more

--10-1 -- Who will top the list?

Love our list? Disagree with it? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

