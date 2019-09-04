Team USA came away with an overtime win over Turkey in their FIBA World Cup match-up on Tuesday, but they didn't look like the team that has dominated international play much of this decade. Instead, the United States looked like a team trying to figure themselves out on the fly, a roster full of replacements for the superstars who backed out. Team USA needs to get itself on track. The games will only be tougher from here.
The Americans, after all, blew a 12-point second-quarter lead and found themselves down two with no time left in regulation. They would have lost in the fourth quarter had referees not awarded Jayson Tatum three free throws for getting fouled on a jump shot _ a call NBA referees likely would have deemed an offensive foul for Tatum kicking his feet out into the closing defender.
Team USA should have lost in overtime, too, but Turkey went cold from the foul line. While Kemba Walker began heating up in the extra period, Turkey missed four free throws on the same possession, keeping Team USA in the game. It was Khris Middleton who was able to knock down his two free throws with two seconds left, to give the U.S. a 93-92 lead they would never surrender.
The Turkish national team has exactly three players currently in the NBA: Ersan Ilyasova, who has been a gritty stretch four for over a decade; Cedi Osman, who started 75 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in his second season and averaged 13 points and five rebounds; Furkan Korkmaz, a role player on the Philadelphia 76ers. Team USA, of course, is comprised of all current NBA players, including two 2019 All-Stars (Walker and Middleton), and several players projected to blossom into stars over the next few years. It shouldn't even be close.
The U.S. has the edge in the talent department, at least on paper. Yet they nearly blew a game against a Turkish national team that has never defeated the U.S. in international competition.
That is the state of Team USA. Where they boast speed and athleticism, opponents compensate with size and experience. They have no real power forwards on the roster. P.J. Tucker was supposed to be the country's saving grace, then he backed out after an ankle injury. The attempt at an answer has been starting Harrison Barnes at the four, with Middleton off the bench in that slot, too. Team USA has also been attempting to use Marcus Smart as a small-ball four, but where he gushes with heart, Smart lacks in size.
Team USA's biggest weakness is the strength of many of their opponents. It's a puzzle they'll have to solve if they hope to advance and qualify for the 2020 Olympics.
Head coach Gregg Popovich is a basketball genius, and so are assistants Steve Kerr and Lloyd Pierce, but international play is known for X's and O's, too. Turkey ran a 3-2 zone that gave Team USA issues, then watched Ilyasova, Osman, Scottie Wilbekin and Melih Mahmutoglu spray from 3. A simple pin-down screen freed Osman for a critical 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. The U.S. made more 3s than Turkey but couldn't defend the perimeter, either. Their weaknesses were on display for a pool of opponents each angling for their chance to take the reigning champs out of the equation.
It wasn't all bad. The U.S. pulled through for the win, after all. Tatum showed another step in his development, finding Myles Turner twice for dump-off finishes on dribble-drives. Walker looked like every bit the leader the Celtics will need him to be in the coming season. Team USA, though, will need him to shoot better than 5 of 14 for 14 points. The official box score says Turner only finished with one block, but the eye test counted at least two. And Team USA won despite shooting just 27 of 77 from the field as a unit.
The law of averages says they'll catch fire at some point during the World Cup, and they'll need to. Next up for Team USA is Japan, which already lost to Turkey by 19 and to Czech Republic by seven. The U.S. already beat Czech Republic by 21. Japan should be a breeze.
The second round won't be as forgiving, and teams will be taking note of vulnerability in the red, white and blue armor. Team USA projects to play one of Greece or New Zealand in the next round, and they can't afford another 35% shooting outing if they plan on moving on. This team isn't the country's A team, but they have enough talent to outplay their opponents.
Talent alone, though, isn't everything. Team USA is learning that on the fly.
