TEL AVIV _ U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday night, hours after discussing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Jordanian King Abdullah in Amman.
Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, discussed with Abdullah efforts to resolve the conflict, according to the royal court.
Abdullah "reaffirmed the need to achieve just, comprehensive and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution."
The solution should guarantee "the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace and security."
The meeting was attended by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi and Assistant to the U.S. President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt.
In Kushner's meeting later in Jerusalem, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer and Greenblatt participated. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office did not release any further details about the meeting.
Kushner is on a tour that includes several countries in the region.
In June, Bahrain hosted a U.S.-sponsored conference as part of the White House's long-awaited Middle East peace initiative led by Kushner.
The Palestinians have rejected the U.S. peace plan, which has first focused on economic issues, as they argue that the political issues should be tackled first.
The Trump administration has upended decades of U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including by moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and cutting aid to the Palestinians.
Jordan has diplomatic relations with Israel and is home to many Palestinian refugees.
