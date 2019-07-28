MILWAUKEE _ Even though the Cubs scored only five runs in consecutive losses, manager Joe Maddon elected not to tinker with the stagnant lineup Sunday.
Maddon's decision to keep Kyle Schwarber in the eighth spot paid off. Schwarber hit two home runs and drove in a career-high seven runs as the Cubs rolled to an 11-4 victory over the Brewers at Miller Park.
The victory was only the 20th in 51 road games for the Cubs and marked their first win by more than three runs since an 8-3 triumph over the Pirates on July 14.
Schwarber, who was dropped from the leadoff spot Friday and was batting .167 in July before Sunday, hit a grand slam in the second off Brewers starter Kyle Davis that traveled an estimated 473 feet and landed deep into the second deck.
In the fourth, Schwarber ripped a three-run home run to left-center to extend the lead to 7-0.
Each of Schwarber's homers was preceded by a walk by Ian Happ.
The Cubs' decision to carry three catchers worked out beautifully from a depth standpoint. Pinch hitter Victor Caratini hit a three-run home run off Jeremy Jeffress in the sixth.
Happ started the rally by drawing his third walk. The Brewers put a shift on Schwarber, who hit a grounder to shallow right field. Keston Hiura fielded the ball but had to wait for Jesus Aguilar to retreat to first base.
Umpire Ryan Additon called Schwarber out, but Schwarber immediately signaled for the Cubs to seek a review. The call was overturned, allowing Caratini the opportunity to hit Jeffress' curve well over the right-field fence.
Of the Cubs' last 20 runs dating to Wednesday, all but one have come on home runs.
Maddon didn't take any chances after starter Jose Quintana, who allowed only one baserunner through four innings, allowed three runs in the fifth.
That meant relying on a bullpen that had blown leads in consecutive losses to the Brewers. But Brad Brach, who entered with a 10.80 ERA in July and a .364 opponents' batting average, got Ryan Braun to hit a soft grounder to third with runners at second and third to end the threat.
Left-hander Kyle Ryan took over in the sixth and retired seven of the eight batters he faced, with Lorenzo Cain reaching on an error by second baseman Robel Garcia.
