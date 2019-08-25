LOS ANGELES _ A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy falsely claimed last week he was shot by a sniper at the Lancaster sheriff's station. He'll now be the subject of a criminal investigation, officials said late Saturday.
The dramatic twist in the case came after days of fruitless searches for a gunman who authorities believed had shot the deputy. The incident prompted a massive police response and manhunt, with much of the focus on an apartment building next to the station.
"The reported sniper assault was fabricated by our deputy," Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon said at an unusual 11 p.m. news conference at the department's downtown Los Angeles headquarters.
On Sunday morning, a message was posted on the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lancaster station's website about the admission by Deputy Angel Reinosa:
"Angry. Embarrassed. Furious. Unbelievable. Ashamed. These are some of the words circulating our station's hallways since last night as our deputies try to wrap their minds around last night's press conference surrounding the incident that occurred in our parking lot on Wednesday, August 21, 2019."
Reinosa, 21, claimed he was struck in the chest about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday as he walked to his car in the employee parking lot at the sheriff's Lancaster station, authorities said. At the time, investigators believed Reinosa's bulletproof vest had saved his life but that a bullet had grazed his shoulder.
But much of the deputy's statement "was self-serving and didn't make a whole lot of sense," said Sheriff's Capt. Kent Wegener. No bullets were recovered from the scene.
"There were many things that didn't add up," Wegener said.
Though Reinosa was initially taken to a hospital for treatment, detectives said they later saw "no visible injuries," Wegener said.
Reinosa eventually admitted "he was not shot as previously claimed," Wegener said. The deputy said he used a knife to cut the two holes in his shirt.
Reinosa failed to provide an explanation for his motive for fabricating the story about the shooting, Wegener said.
Reinosa has been with the Sheriff's Department for a year and joined the Lancaster station in May for patrol training.
On Wednesday, the deputy made a radio call from the helipad at the sheriff's station's parking lot and reported that two shots had been fired at him from a nearby apartment building, authorities said. Reinosa then went back to the station for the purpose of receiving medical help.
The incident drew a massive police presence, with a SWAT team and armored vehicles called to the area. Deputies blocked off the apartment building, believing the shooter to be trapped inside.
Sheriff's officials spent hours overnight searching the apartment building.
The case will be turned over to the Los Angeles County district attorney, and Reinosa will probably face charges for filing a false report about a crime, Wegener said.
The message posted Sunday on the Lancaster station website continued:
"Our deputies responded to a cry for help and did exactly what they have been trained to do to protect our civilian staff, residents and community. Our community and other first responder partners worked side by side with us to move quickly, effectively and efficiently. There is no shame in that.
"We are saddened by the outcome of the investigation, but are so grateful to our community for their cooperation on Wednesday and your ongoing support everyday. The actions of one individual are not indicative of who Lancaster Sheriff's Station Deputies are."
