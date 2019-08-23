Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--The La Center School District and teachers union will be back at the bargaining table Friday morning, and plan to meet as much as possible over the weekend to avoid delaying the start of the school year on Wednesday.
La Center Education Association members voted 75-1 to strike if a new deal isn't reached by the first day of school. Friday is the first day the two sides will have a mediator present.
"We ended up in mutual mediation," said Denelle Eiesland, president of the teachers union. "There wasn't a whole lot of movement. There was a lot of discussion. We're optimistic about mediation."
More mediation is tentatively scheduled going forward, dependent on the mediator's availability, according to Monique Dugaw, director of communications and public engagement with Educational Service District 112, who is working with the district on communications during bargaining.
"The end goal is resolution," she said. "The district and union are both committed to coming to the table as often as possible until that point."