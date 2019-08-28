Aug. 28-- Aug. 28--LA CENTER -- The La Center Education Association voted unanimously to ratify a new contract Tuesday afternoon, which was approved later in the day by the school board.
School will start on time in the district after the teachers union voted 75-1 earlier in the month to strike if a new contract wasn't approved by the first day of the school year, which is today.
"There was a really strong compromise on both sides," Denelle Eiesland, president of the teachers union, said. "Each side gave a little, and I feel like we have a fair contract."
The union agreed, voting Tuesday afternoon 100-0 in favor of ratifying the agreement. The two sides started bargaining in early June, and brought in a mediator from the state starting Friday. They reached a tentative agreement Saturday.
"It was helpful to have that third party come in toward the end," Superintendent Dave Holmes said.
The two sides agreed to a three-year deal that starts this school year. The teachers will see an 11.5 percent increase in total salary compensation the first year, an additional 3 percent in the second year and an additional 4.5 percent the third year, Eiesland said.