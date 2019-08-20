Aug. 20-- Aug. 20--A year after La Center teachers were some of the only ones in Clark County to avoid a strike, teachers have voted 75-1 to strike if a new contract isn't reached by the first day of school on Aug. 28.
The teachers voted on Thursday and started informational picketing Friday. The next bargaining session between the union and district is scheduled for Tuesday.
"The issue is the McCleary money," said Dale Folkerts, spokesman for Washington Education Association. "It's the same issue as last year where a lot of districts were trying to deny they had money from the state to spend on salary. Last year, the district took administrators at their word."
The McCleary legislation saw the state pour $7.3 billion in new state funding for schools to be spread over four years, followed by another $1 billion for teacher salaries. Prior to the 2018-2019 school year, the La Center teachers signed a contract that gave them a 6.8 percent increase in total salary compensation, bumped up to 7.8 percent for those who have been employed by the district for 25 years or longer.
Denelle Eiesland, president of the La Center Education Association, said the union spent much of the year researching the budget, and members decided they felt like the district wasn't offering all the salary money allocated by the state. In a poll conducted by the union this past school year, 30 percent of teachers said if something didn't change this year, they'd start looking for jobs elsewhere.
"Our teachers want to work in La Center," said Kathy Bounds, past president of the teachers union and lead bargainer this summer. "They're torn by working in a district they love to work in or doing what's right by their family."