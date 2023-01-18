CHELAN — Wineries near Lake Chelan bring in a variety of musical acts to perform at their tasting venues. Coming up next, hear from performers as varied as a blues singer, a percussionist, a country singer from Arkansas, a reggae band, classic rockers, and a mandolinist.
Thursday
4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Darnell Scott is a guitarist who plays blues, R&B and soul music.
Friday
3-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Chris Anderson has been performing his interpretations of classic hits, spanning a variety of genres, for over a decade.
4 p.m. at Ancestry Cellars, 50 Wapato Way, Suite B, Manson. Owen Barnhart has a formal education in percussion and played drums in Los Angeles, then he learned guitar and began recording and touring around his hometown in Eastern Washington.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Nic Allen, an acoustic artist originally from Arkansas, performs country, blues and rock song renditions and original music.
Saturday
1-4 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Dimestore Prophets is a three-piece groove, rock, reggae band based in Central Washington.
1-4 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars & Sorrento’s Ristorante, 3875 US Highway 97A, Chelan. Whisky Trail is a trio who plays live classic rock music.
3-6 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson. Older & Wiser frequently performs live music at the wineries of North Central Washington.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Gavin McLaughlin of Wenatchee performs live music as a “homegrown country boy with a passion for all genres of music," according to his Facebook page.
Sunday
2-5 p.m. at Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson. Corban Welter is a singer-songwriter and mandolinist, whose music is inspired by traveling he did from a young age to Washington, California, Hawaii, Japan, Bahrain, Belgium, the Netherlands and more.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone