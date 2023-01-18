music darnell scott

Singer-songwriter Darnell Scott plays his guitar.

 Provided photo/Darnell Scott

CHELAN — Wineries near Lake Chelan bring in a variety of musical acts to perform at their tasting venues. Coming up next, hear from performers as varied as a blues singer, a percussionist, a country singer from Arkansas, a reggae band, classic rockers, and a mandolinist. 

Thursday



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?