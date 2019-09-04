Sept. 04-- Sep. 4--The South Bay Lakers, the Los Angeles Lakers' G League team, announced they have traded for the returning-player rights to former Gonzaga Bulldog David Stockton.
The South Bay Lakers acquired Stockton and Reggie Hearn from the Stockton Kings in exchange for the rights to Derrick Griffin Jr. and two first-round picks.
Stockton averaged 8.7 points and 3.1 assists for Medi Bayreuth in Germany last season.
Stockton averaged 16.3 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals with the Reno Bighorns in 2017-18 before a short stint with the Utah Jazz late in the regular season and in the playoffs. Stockton's father, John, played 19 seasons for the Jazz in his Hall of Fame career.
David Stockton has averaged 18 points and 7.1 assists in 142 career G League games. The 5-foot-11 guard played in three games with the Sacramento Kings in the 2014-15 season. The NBA Kings moved their G League affiliate from Reno to Stockton in 2018.
Stockton and his brother Houston are founders of Empire Fitness in Spokane, which opened in mid August.