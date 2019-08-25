Aug. 25-- Aug. 25--WASHOUGAL -- What's a pirate to do when their ship isn't large enough anymore? Find a bigger a ship.
That's precisely the boat the Washougal Pirate Festival found itself in Saturday as it returned bigger than ever in a new, larger location at Captain William Clark Regional Park at Cottonwood Beach in Washougal.
"This is our fifth year and we've been doing it for a while and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger every year," said AJ Bogue, the president of Washougal Business Association Board of Directors.
Bogue said the festival started with around 100 visitors. This year it was moved from Reflection Plaza in Washougal to Captain William Clark Regional Park because it now sees more than 600 visitors and needed more space to accommodate the growing crowd.
While pirate-themed, the festival also features a dog agility show, a beer garden, several area vendor booths, costume contests (for humans and pets), plenty of children's games and live music.
It's like a charcuterie of activities that has something for people of all ages, Bogue said, mentioning event entry doesn't have any cost (although a $5 donation is appreciated).