LONDON _ Tens of thousands of people took part in noisy protests across Britain on Saturday over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of the British parliament just two months before the country is scheduled to depart from the European Union.
Demonstrations were held under the slogan "Stop the Coup," including in London, Manchester, Newcastle, Bristol and Belfast.
The anti-Brexit initiative "Another Europe Is Possible" had issued the call to protest and hoped for hundreds of thousands of participants.
Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour Party took part in a protest in Scotland, while shadow home secretary Diane Abbott addressed the crowd in London's Whitehall, saying that Corbyn sent his support for the demonstration.
In London, they gathered outside the gates protecting the prime minister's London residence at 10 Downing Street, chanting and carrying placards and European Union flags.
"For me it is all about democracy," Audrey, a 23-year-old student, told dpa above the chants. She was carrying a placard that read, "I am just so angry."
"Whether people voted for or against Brexit, I respect that, but you cannot just shut down parliament," she said.
Protesters chanted "Boris Johnson, shame on you," "Trump's puppet, shame on you," "Liar Johnson, shame on you," the Press Association reported, adding that protesters rang a bell, blew whistles and beat a drum.
"He (Johnson) was not elected by the people," said 26-year-old Mia among the crowds of overwhelmingly young people. "We cannot allow such a politician to lead us into a disaster."
Johnson was elected leader of the Conservative Party by its membership in July to replace Theresa May after she resigned in May when parliament repeatedly rejected her Brexit deal with the EU. He automatically became prime minister.
"Brexit is a national disgrace," one other placard read, while another pictured Johnson as Pinocchio with a growing nose and the words "Don't trust him."
Britain remains deeply divided over Brexit between those for and against it, but even within the pro-Brexit camp, there are sharp divisions between those who favor a departure with no deal and those who want an orderly exit with a transitional period.
Johnson maintains Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31 no matter what.
Although the London parliament is regularly suspended, or prorogued, Johnson's decision last week to do so for four weeks is highly controversial so soon before the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline as the opposition and rebel lawmakers within his own party fear it will prevent them from stopping Brexit happening without a deal.
While Johnson has said he wants to secure a deal with the EU for Britain's departure from the bloc, he is willing to countenance leaving with no deal if Brussels does not offer him concessions, specifically on the so-called "backstop" arrangement to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.
Northern Ireland is set to leave the EU along with Britain, while the Republic of Ireland remains in the EU, placing at risk the open border between the two parts of the island, which was hard won during negotiations for a peace deal that ended decades of conflict between the pro-British and pro-Irish sides in the North.
Many fear the reimposition of a border with checks and uniformed officers could reignite the conflict that ended in 1998 with the Good Friday, or Belfast, Agreement. Some 3,500 people were killed in the conflict, known as The Troubles, and around 50,000 were injured.
The EU refuses to drop the backstop and is waiting for Johnson to come up with concrete suggestions as to how Britain can maintain an open border in Ireland once it leaves the bloc's single market and customs union.
The backstop would keep Northern Ireland largely aligned with the EU, removing the need for a border. Johnson rejects this as it would split Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.
___
(c)2019 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)
Visit Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) at www.dpa.de/English.82.0.html
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):