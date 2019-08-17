Aug. 17-- Aug. 17--Now, along with Major League Baseball games, the NFL preseason and the UFC heavyweight bout between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic, sports bettors can gamble on whether Washington State's beloved Ol' Crimson flag will make it to the season debut of ESPN College GameDay in Orlando, Florida.
The most determined piece of fabric in college football got an initial stiff-arm from the Magic Kingdom, which is hosting the Emmy award-winning sports show on Aug. 24 in conjunction with the season opener between Florida and Miami.
Items prohibited by the Walt Disney Resort theme park include signs, banners, artificial noisemakers and, much to the chagrin of WSU fans, flags.
Ol' Crimson has made 224 consecutive appearances on the set of the College GameDay show dating back to 2003, logging nearly as much mileage as program hosts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and Desmond Howard.
Las Vegas apparently likes the odds of the streak reaching 225.
One sports betting website, MyBookie.ag, posed the question "Will Washington State Flag Fly Aug. 24 at Magic Kingdom on ESPN College GameDay?" MyBookie is offering minus-400 odds that the flag will appear, plus-250 that it won't.
As of Thursday, members of the Ol' Crimson Booster Club -- a group of "officers" who coordinate to make sure the flag is where it needs to be when it needs to be there -- still hadn't nailed down a firm plan for the Aug. 24 show.
Not to worry.
"We're coordinating with our friends at ESPN and at Disney, and seeing if we can make something happen here," said CJ McCoy, longtime president of the Ol' Crimson Booster Club. "We certainly want to respect their rules and traditions, and hopefully they'll do the same for ours, and hopefully we can make something work here.
"But you know us, we never give up."
No, this isn't a group that lacks in motivation. Or creativity.
One person hilariously floated the idea of dressing Ol' Crimson founder Tom Pounds in "green toy soldier" attire and dropping the 1981 WSU alum into the Magic Kingdom via parachute, McCoy said.
A Twitter user tossed out another idea, photoshopping Ol' Crimson atop the Cinderella Castle.
-- Ol' Crimson (@olcrimson) August 14, 2019