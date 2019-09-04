CHICAGO _ Lawyers for Jussie Smollett say the former "Empire" actor could never have foreseen that Chicago police would investigate his claims of a brutal hate crime attack so thoroughly _ and therefore he shouldn't be stuck with the bill.
The unusual argument was made in a court filing late Tuesday explaining why a federal judge should dismiss a lawsuit filed by the city to recoup $130,000 in police overtime costs spent investigating Smollett's claim he was attacked on a frigid January night in Chicago.
In the 12-page motion, Smollett's attorneys said police investigations are a "discretionary function" of law enforcement, and there was no proof the damages allegedly incurred by the city were directly related to Smollett's report _ which was later determined by police to be a hoax.
"The filing of a police report, in and of itself, does not necessitate a sprawling investigation nor does it, as a practical matter, usually result in an investigation as extensive as the one CPD chose to undertake in this case," Smollett attorney William Quinlan wrote.
Quinlan said Smollett's report merely enabled "police and prosecutors to decide whether and how to investigate."
The motion was the latest in a series of legal volleys as U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall weighs whether to dismiss the suit or allow it to go to trial. A status hearing in the case is set for Oct. 22.
It's also one of many legal fronts in Smollett's case, which has made international news ever since Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack near his Streeterville home on Jan. 29. Smollett was eventually charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police.
Last month, powerhouse attorney Dan Webb was appointed as a special prosecutor to look into the case, including what led to the stunning dismissal of the 16-count indictment against Smollett and whether any further criminal charges were warranted.
A separate investigation by the Cook County inspector general is also pending.
Smollett _ who is black and openly gay _ told police that two people attacked him while he was walking back from a sandwich shop, shouted slurs, poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck.
In the ensuing days, police meticulously reconstructed a timeline of events based dozens of surveillance cameras, ride share and taxi records, social media posts, interviews and other investigative techniques.
Police were able to identify two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, as the perpetrators, but after arresting and interrogating them, it was determined that Smollett had allegedly paid the brothers $3,500 to stage the attack and advance his own career, according to court records.
The case erupted in scandal weeks later after Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office abruptly dropped charges in exchange for some minor community service and the forfeiture of his $10,000 bond _ a move that drew calls for Foxx's resignation.
In deciding to appoint a special prosecutor, Cook County Judge Michael Toomin asserted that Foxx overstepped her authority when she recused herself and put her top deputy in charge of Smollett's prosecution.
The city's lawsuit, filed under then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, claims the Police Department racked up a total of 1,836 hours to investigate Smollett's false statements.
