Aug. 19-- Aug. 19--PULLMAN -- Mike Leach has tiptoed around most questions pertaining to Washington State's quarterback job, but for the first time this camp the Cougars coach left a big hint as to who may be starting in the season opener against New Mexico State.
While it's no certainty Anthony Gordon will start on Aug. 31 against the Aggies, Leach indicated Sunday night the redshirt senior is the clear-cut favorite to win the job, after Gordon outplayed transfer Gage Gubrud during Saturday's scrimmage.
"If we were to play today, we'd play Gordon," the coach said. "But we've got some time, too."
