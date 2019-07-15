July 15-- Jul. 15--Voters will have a chance to hear from city council and school board candidates in a series of upcoming forums.
The League of Women Voters of Clark County is sponsoring forums for candidates for the Vancouver Public Schools Board of Directors, as well as the Battle Ground and Vancouver city councils.
Twelve candidates for three Vancouver school board seats will meet from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cascade Park Library, 600 N.E. 136th Ave., Vancouver. The candidates are:
--For Position 1: Thomas Higdon, Caressa Milgrove, Dale Rice and Kyle Sproul.
--For Position 4: Kathy Decker, Lindsey Luis, Lisa Messer and Robert Stewart.
--For Position 5: Tracie Barrows, Scott Dalesandro, Jennifer Hawks-Conright and Chris Lewis.
Battle Ground and Vancouver city council candidates will meet from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Vancouver Community Library, 901 C St. The candidates for Battle Ground are:
--For Position 3: Candy Bonneville, Neil Butler and Shauna Walters.
--For Position 7: Philip Johnson, Katrina Negrov and Joshua VanGelder.
The candidates for Vancouver are:
--For Position 2: Justin Forsman, Maureen McGoldrick and Erik Paulsen.
--For Position 6: Adam Aguilera, Sarah Fox, Paul Montague, Diana Perez, Mike Pond, Dorel Singeorzan and Jeanne Stewart.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization aimed at supporting voter participation and education. Ballots will be issued on July 19 and must be returned or postmarked by Aug. 6. Polls close at 8 p.m. that Tuesday, and results will be released shortly afterward. The top two candidates in each race will go on to the general election in November.