Sept. 09-- Sep. 9--The Bonneville Lock is closed to river traffic for an undetermined time period due to a leak under the downstream lock gate.
Lock operators noticed issues with the gate Thursday and determined that further damage was possible unless the lock was closed, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The issue was narrowed to a leak caused by a concrete sill under the downstream gate.
Crews began demolishing the sill Sunday and will likely continue until Tuesday, according to the Corps. Repairs are expected to begin after cleanup of demolition debris.
The Bradford Island Visitor Center and Bradford and Robin islands recreation areas are also closed during repairs. The Washington Shore Visitor Center and Tanner Creek recreation area remain open under normal operating hours.
An update is expected Monday. Status updates can be found on Twitter and Facebook.