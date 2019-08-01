Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--Firefighters tied containment lines together around the entire perimeter of the Left Hand Fire burning near Cliffdell on Wednesday, according to a morning update from the fire incident command team.
The fire is at 3,459 acres with growth from burnout operations. It is 45 percent contained, the report said. Today crews will continue to strengthen the lines created Wednesday. Favorable weather is expected Thursday with light winds. A cold front is moving in Friday morning, bringing increased winds, cooler temperatures and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Yakima County Emergency Management officials on Wednesday reduced a Level 3 "go now" evacuation order for about 26 homes to a Level 2, meaning people should be ready to go. More than 250 homes are covered by the Level 2 "be ready" order.
Air quality in the area will be good today, according to a smoke outlook. Air in Sunnyside will continue to be affected by the Kusshi Creek Fire on the Yakama Reservation. That fire is 80 percent contained and 953 acres.