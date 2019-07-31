July 31-- Jul. 31--Evacuation orders for 26 homes near the Left Hand Fire near Cliffdell have been downgraded as firefighters strengthened lines around the fire.
As of Wednesday afternoon, containment was at 26 percent as firefighters took advantage of decreased winds. Those weather conditions are expected to continue through Thursday.
Yakima County Emergency Management officials reduced a Level 3 evacuation order -- requiring people to leave -- to a Level 2, meaning people should be ready to go, said Nicholas DiGiacco, spokesman for the incident management team handling the fire. More than 250 homes are covered by the Level 2 order.
"Our structure support group is prepping homes, trimming bush," DiGiacco said.
The fire, which was started by lightning last week, is at 2,831 acres.
Air quality experts say winds have moved smoke from the Left Hand Fire to the south and southeast. Sunnyside in particular has seen multiple days of moderate air quality.
"Other nearby communities from Ellensburg to Toppenish, Naches and Yakima have experienced light smoke at times and are likely to continue to see smoke until the Left Hand Fire is brought under control," according to the Washington Smoke Information blog.
With lower winds and increased humidity levels, fire personnel are planning to begin burnout operations on the north flank to tie the fire line into the uncontrolled perimeter of the fire. As a result, more smoke may be visible.
In addition to the 630 firefighters on the ground, there are also several helicopters making water drops. DiGiacco said the slow start to the fire season has allowed them to keep more aircraft on the fire.
"We have been in a fortunate situation," DiGiacco said.
The Oregon-based Northwest Incident Management Team 7 is the same group that handled the Rock Creek Fire in 2016.
Fire crews have been able to dial back efforts on the Pipeline Fire near Selah, which is almost fully contained and has been turned over to local units. The Kusshi Creek Fire on the Yakama Reservation is up to 70 percent containment. It remains at 953 acres, and showed minimal fire behavior on Tuesday. Those two fires also were started by lightning.