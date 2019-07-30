July 30-- Jul. 30--YAKIMA -- The Mount Vernon Riverdogs American Legion AA baseball team kept its season alive Monday at the state tournament.
Mount Vernon defeated University of Spokane 7-4 at Davis High School, advancing to play today.
"It was a good performance," Mount Vernon coach Tony Wolden said. "We got a little sloppy defensively and that led to a couple of their runs in the sixth inning. Other than that, I liked the way the team played with their backs against the wall."
The Riverdogs took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on a bases-loaded double off the bat of Kyle Wolden.
Wolden was 2-for-3 with double, single and three RBI.
"Kyle had a huge game," Tony Wolden said. "Those runs got us going."
Mount Vernon plated four runs in the sixth inning for its final tally.
Sam Nelson got the start for the Riverdogs, pitching five solid innings before giving way to Ethan Lewis, who was on a strict pitch count. A count of 30, to be exact.
"His last pitch was No. 30," Tony Wolden said of Lewis. "It was pitch count gambling."
Mount Spokane 8, Sedro-Woolley Outlaws 3
YAKIMA -- The Outaws rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it wasn't enough as Sedro-Woolley was eliminated from the tournament with the loss.