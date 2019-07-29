July 29-- Jul. 29--YAKIMA -- The Mount Vernon Riverdogs American Legion AA baseball team suffered its first loss at the state tournament Sunday in a 17-6 defeat to the Yakima Valley Peppers.
The game was shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.
The Peppers put the game away early against the Riverdogs. Yakima Valley put up four runs in the first inning, six in the second and six in the third.
The Peppers pounded out 15 hits, led by Wyatt Berriman's three-hit game.
Mount Vernon was held to just three hits and committed six errors.
Mount Vernon will play University at 1 p.m. today in a loser-out game at Davis High School.
Sedro-Woolley Outlaws 9, Lynden Lightning 1
YAKIMA -- The Outlaws survived the loser-out game at the state tournament and will play Mount Spokane at 4 p.m. today at Parker Field.
Sedro-Woolley built a lead early and cruised, holding Lynden to just three hits.
The Outlaws scored four first-inning runs, then added a run in the second and another in the third.
Colsen Friedrichs and Colby Bahr each had three hits for the Outlaws, and Colby Dills drove in three runs.
Sedro-Woolley pitcher Owen Murdock struck out six.
Yakima Beetles 5, Burlington Sox 4
YAKIMA -- The Beetles scored in the bottom of the seventh inning in the loser-out game to eliminate the Sox from the state tournament.
After scoring a run in the first inning, the Sox fell behind in the second as the Beetles scored four runs.
A run in the third inning and two in the fourth brought the Sox back to tie the game before Yakima won it in the final frame.
Burlington had five hits and three errors.