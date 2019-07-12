July 12-- Jul. 12--BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Nate Gutierrez pitched six strong innings and had two hits and two RBI to spark the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a 6-3 win over Baden Baseball in the Brandy Pugh Invitational on Thursday.
Jack Van De Brake was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs and Riley Seed had two RBI.
Yakima Valley's 13th straight win pushed its record to 27-8 heading into two games on Friday. The Pak will play the Boys of Summer at 2 p.m. followed by a makeup of Wednesday's rain out against the Kirkland Merchants and 8.
Baden 100 010 1 -- 3 7 4
Yakima Valley 012 300 x -- 6 7 1
Gutierrez, Garretson (7) and Bishop.
YV highlights: Nate Gutierrez 2-4, 2 RBI, 6 IP, 2 ER; Jack Van De Brake 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Riley Seed 1-3, 2 RBI.
JUNIOR LEGION
Thursday's Games
Mount Vernon 4, Yakima Valley Peppers 1 (YV: Dean Pettyjohn CG, 2 ER; Conner Dailey 2-4, run; Ryker Fortier RBI).
West Valley 8, River City 0 (WV: Blake Leaverton 2 hits, 3b, 2 RBI; Alex Huber 2 hits).
West Valley 7, River City 6 (WV: Blake Steiner 2 hits, 2b; Jaden Klebaum 2 hits, RBI; Brady Steiner 2 hits).