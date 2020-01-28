Last week, I wrote about the importance of supporting school levies in North Central Washington given the topsy-turvy school financing situation that has descended upon the districts since the Legislature came up with its solution to the Supreme Court’s McCleary decision.
In that decision, the Supreme Court decided that the state was not providing adequate funding for school districts and the Legislature pumped more than $1 billion in funding annually to the schools in an attempt to satisfy the court’s requirements, most of which was directed by the court toward staff salaries.
The solution, however, had some significant side effects for school districts. The Legislature ought to spend some time and energy figuring out how to create more equity for students.
Transportation, benefits and special education are three areas that deserve another look. For example, the transportation funding assumes that a district can serve students as the crow flies. Accessibility by roads is far more consistent in urban areas than in rural parts of the state.
Also, the state consistently underfunds special education budgets, which makes it to the individual districts to make up the difference.
Districts like Cashmere, with staff members that have a lot of experience, were penalized when the Legislature eliminated the “salary mix” factor that provided additional funds to districts with higher salary teachers because of years of experience.
But there are a couple of other inequities that also deserve to be thought through.
The first has to do with the disparity between property poor districts and property rich districts. Take, for example, the levy collections in Chelan and Leavenworth when compared to Cashmere — three districts that are roughly equivalent in size.
Cashmere, in 2019, had a rate of $1.50 per thousand in assessed valuation (the maximum allowable under the McCleary solution) and raised $1.24 million from taxpayers. Cascade School District had a of $1.18 (21 percent lower than Cashmere) and collected $3.2 million, while Chelan had a rate of $1.33 and collected $3.4 million. Property values, as we all know, are much greater in those two resort communities.
As a result, both Cascade and Chelan collect more than $1,000 per student than Cashmere, even with lower rates. That’s a huge differential and this ought to spark the Legislature to see what can be done to create more fairness across school districts.
Here’s another oddity in the way schools are funded. The Legislature, in its McCleary solution, provided additional funding for school districts because of cost of living. Two big districts in the region — Wenatchee and Moses Lake districts — received a 6 percent kicker for salaries based on the assumed cost of living. It seems strange that Eastmont which has to compete for teachers with districts like Wenatchee, got left out of the regionalization funding.
I don’t blame the Legislature for making some miscalculations when revamping school financing after the McCleary decision. With such massive changes there will inevitably be things that don’t go as planned,
It would be highly unrealistic to imagine that the state is going to put in significantly more dollars into the system. Instead, the system will need to be tweaked over time to provide more equity across the system.
The Legislature has taken the step of increasing the local levy rate cap to $2.50 from $1.50, allows all districts to raise more money. Lost in the Legislature’s fix has been levy equalization, which directly addressed these financial inequities. That should be reinstated. At the same time, it may be time to take a look at going back to a state salary schedule rather than having each district decide salaries on its own.
The challenges our schools face these days in terms of providing excellent educational opportunities will likely require more citizen involvement and engagement. We all have a stake in the success of all of our students, after all.