Sept. 10-- Sep. 10--The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is accepting applications on behalf of the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) for use of 2020 hotel/motel lodging tax funding.
"The commissioners and the LTAC members are especially interested in organizations that promote tourism in all of the unincorporated areas of Lewis County and collaborate with other entities to promote tourism," according to a news release from the county.
Application packets, which include a mandatory supplemental questionnaire, are available on the Lewis County Commissioners' website at https://lewiscountywa.gov/offices/commissioners/ bocc-news/board-seeks-applications-use-2020-hotel-motel-lodging-tax-funds/.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, and must be submitted via email to tourismpromotion@lewiscountywa.gov. Late applications will not be accepted.
The LTAC committee will review the applications and suggest how to best distribute the hotel/motel lodging tax funding, which must be used "for the purpose of paying all or any part of the cost of tourism promotion, acquisition of tourism-related facilities, or operation of tourism-related facilities," according to RCW 67.28.
For more information, contact clerk of the Board Rieva Lester at 360-740-1419.