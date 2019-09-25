WENATCHEE — Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib will speak to the Wenatchee Rotary at noon Thursday at Red Lion Hotel, 1225 N. Wenatchee Ave.
The meeting is free to the public and buffet lunches are available for $15.
Habib formerly served in the state House of Representatives and Senate. He was the first Iranian-American to hold state office.
His duties include serving as acting governor when Gov. Jay Inslee is out of state. He is president of the state Senate and co-chair of the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association.
Habib is a three-time cancer survivor, and the disease caused him to become blind at age 8.