Only in retrospect can I recognize the relentless, creeping effects of the Great Depression into all aspects of our daily lives. Externally, our neighborhood still looked the same, the fine houses, the neat lawns, but in all families there developed a quiet desperation about their future: “How can we live with no work, no money?”

Even as a child, I noticed increased borrowing of foodstuffs by neighbors – a cup of sugar here, two eggs there. Our nearby city park was suddenly filled with army tents and young men in uniform as the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corp.) was assembled for construction work assignments in forest areas. Adult men, many of whom I knew, were given laboring jobs with the W.P.A. (Work Progress Administration). Their standard tools, a shovel, a pick and a wheel barrow.

Shacktown

Wenatchee's Shacktown (or "Shanty-town" as described by Karl Hampton Jr. in his writing) developed around 1898 between the railroad tracks and the Columbia River on about 60 acres just south of where Fifth Street is today. It was estimated about 60 people lived in makeshift houses in the location. City officials burned it down in 1945.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?