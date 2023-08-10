Wenatchee's Shacktown (or "Shanty-town" as described by Karl Hampton Jr. in his writing) developed around 1898 between the railroad tracks and the Columbia River on about 60 acres just south of where Fifth Street is today. It was estimated about 60 people lived in makeshift houses in the location. City officials burned it down in 1945.
Only in retrospect can I recognize the relentless, creeping effects of the Great Depression into all aspects of our daily lives. Externally, our neighborhood still looked the same, the fine houses, the neat lawns, but in all families there developed a quiet desperation about their future: “How can we live with no work, no money?”
Even as a child, I noticed increased borrowing of foodstuffs by neighbors – a cup of sugar here, two eggs there. Our nearby city park was suddenly filled with army tents and young men in uniform as the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corp.) was assembled for construction work assignments in forest areas. Adult men, many of whom I knew, were given laboring jobs with the W.P.A. (Work Progress Administration). Their standard tools, a shovel, a pick and a wheel barrow.
A large government cannery was built.
For those with access to garden or orchard produce, recipes were distributed, listing what quantities of tomatoes, onions, green beans, etc., were required. Families participating would peel, cut, and prepare these ingredients which were then canned in large (No.2) cans. One-half of the cans were returned to the participants free of charge; the other half was distributed to needy institutions and families. I remember the excitement, even though a young child, of helping string Kentucky Wonder beans in our cannery project.
All who had a teachable skill could assemble a group of students to instruct and be paid a small wage by the government. Many in our neighborhood, including me, began free piano or guitar lessons. My father gathered several young men to whom he taught the basics of radio (electronics). My mother got a job “working in the fruit,” sorting apples, packing cherries. We were kept busy, but it was not enough; money would stretch only so far.
Poverty became most apparent in peoples’ clothing. Patches appeared on elbows and knees. Worn-out shoes were not replaced; they were re-soled; a new sole called “Cat’s Paw” was glued on over the old. Socks were darned, often with yarn a different shade than the original sock.
Handing down outgrown clothing from older children to younger was taken for granted.
Flour for baking came in 50 lb sacks.
The sacks themselves were made of cloth suitable for making blouses or dresses, the sacks featuring designs of Forget-me-nots or pink roses.
Flat tires on cars were common.
Each car carried a flat-tire repair kit and a tire pump. Georgie’s parents were more affluent. Their car carried four spare tires, one on each fender and two on the back. For someone to buy new furniture, or an appliance was “unheard of.” When the Wheeler family bought an actual “electric ice-box,” it was the wonder of the neighborhood.
All the children gathered around to gaze at this wonderful machine which actually “made ice.” We all envisioned making endless frozen Kool-Aid ice cubes with toothpicks for handles. It was almost like having our own cotton candy machine.
Haircuts were done at home, with clippers activated by squeezing the hand. How I longed to go to an actual barber shop, like the one in the basement of the First National Bank where the children got to sit on a little Merry-Go-Round horse while a real barber in a white jacket would talk to you and tell you how nice you were going to look.
I remember the thrill of standing on the Columbia River bridge. It was before the age of river dams. The water flowed swiftly with eddies and traveling whirlpools. At the spring flood stage, we’d see a continual parade of floating debris passing by, coming from as far north as Canada. Endless collections of boards, old tires, entire trees, and once, we saw a floating chicken coop with three chickens standing on the roof. Below us, on the riverbank and extending toward the city along the railroad track, a sprawling “Shanty-town” with shacks and hovels, lean-to’s and sheds made of plywood, cardboard and corrugated metal, propped between gigantic boulders. Heavy smoke from a dozen campfires drifted toward us on the bridge. Clusters of men stood around, some permanent residents, others just passing through.
Food seemed expensive. Who could afford to feed a dog when there were no table scraps? A neighbor decided he’d have to get rid of his old bulldog. He took his revolver and carried the dog to the middle of the huge bridge. He then shot the dog in the head and tossed the body into the swift current. As the man trudged back home and rounded the corner, there on the porch sat the bulldog, happy to welcome his master home.
It seems somehow the bulldog’s hard head had deflected the bullet. With the reprieve, the old dog was allowed to live out his days.
Each household about us had its own economic challenges, its own way of seeking to survive. One summer afternoon, just after my second grade had ended, my parents told my sister and me that they could no longer afford to keep our home. Our beloved house, where I had been born, was to be sold to strangers. We were going to move to a little farm six miles from town.
There, they said, we could afford to live, and even grow our own food.
Karl Andrew Hampton Jr., 94, is a former resident of Wenatchee whose ancestors settled in the valley in the early 1900s and building a cabin up the Squilchuck Canyon. Karl wrote many stories over the years of his memories of life in the Wenatchee area, some of which he’s generously offered to The Wenatchee World to share with our readers. Karl and his wife, Donna Hampton, now live in an assisted living facility in Ellensburg.
