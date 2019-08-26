Q: Should you look up your kid's teacher on social media?
A: This is a modern dilemma that new etiquette rules have to address.
Many teachers are spending more time with our children during the week than we get a chance to, so it is completely OK to do a personal investigation. As a professional, the teacher should be aware of public access and should post accordingly. The onus is on the teacher to ensure that he or she has a professional presence online.
Do not dive deep into an investigation; a casual lookup should have its limits. If the profile is private, do not request to be the teacher's friend; this is an uncomfortable request for a teacher. Teachers may not want to offend the parent by denying the request, so do not put them in an awkward position.
Before you look a teacher up, consider what you want to do with the information you may find. What is going to happen if you find something negative? If it's not a fireable offense, avoid spreading what you found and that you looked the teacher up.
_ Akilah Easter, etiquette expert
A: Should you look up your kid's teacher on social media? In my humble opinion, yes.
Isn't it human nature, especially as a parent, to want to know whom your child will be spending his school year with and who will be responsible for educating him?
I would imagine most parents do take the time to search teachers online. As someone who advocates for how to maintain an online presence and how to behave online, I think it's especially critical for teachers to be mindful of their social media feeds and tweets, and to secure their privacy settings. At the same time, keep in mind that we can't always rely on these things, so post with care and consideration.
Parents also have to be smart digital citizens, understanding that teachers are humans too. Know how to separate the cyber-fact from what seems to be cyber-fiction. If your teacher has a common name, be sure you have the correct Mary Smith before jumping to conclusions.
_ Sue Scheff, parenting expert and cyber advocate
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
TO SUBSCRIBE TO NEWS2USE
This column/content is for subscribers only. It is sold separately and is not included in your Tribune News Service subscription. To subscribe, please contact Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, (866) 280-5210 or rdechantal@tribpub.com, or you can purchase individual columns a la carte at www.tribunenewsservice.com.